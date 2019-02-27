‘American Horror Story’ Alum Kate Mara Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Jamie Bell

There is a baby on the way for American Horror Story alum Kate Mara.

On Sunday, the actress confirmed the rumors that she and husband Jamie Bell are expecting their first child together when she took to Instagram with a photo of she and Bell attending Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars after-party at West Hollywood Park, where she sported a visible baby bump.

"Went on a date with our bun in the oven," she captioned a photo from the event in which the mom-to-be wore a short, long-sleeved white and silver Giambattista Valli dress.

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

The couple, who had tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in July 2017, had first sparked pregnancy rumors in January while attending the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where many speculated she hid a baby bump beneath her billowing peach-colored Miu Miu gown.

At the time, sources alleged that the House of Cards alum had been overheard spilling news of her pregnancy to fellow actress Emily Blunt. The Emmy-nominated actress, who portayed Hayden McClaine in Season 1 of American Horror Story, was said to have told Blunt that while she and Bell were excited to be welcoming their first child together, she was nervous that news of the pregnancy would be out before she made an official announcement

She was said to be five-months along in her pregnancy. While the baby on the way will be the couple's first, Bell also shares a 5-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

The baby news comes more than a year after the couple had said "I do" in an intimate ceremony that took place in their own neighborhood.

"We actually got married right across the street from our house," Bell revealed when speaking to James Corden in January 2018. "I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony."

"When we couldn't find anything we just asked the woman who owns the house across the street, 'Do you mind if we do it there?'" he continued. "And she was like, 'Yes, that's amazing.' So we walked across the street and then when it was done, we spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home."

Mara and Bell had begun dating in late 2015 after having co-starred in 2015's Fantastic Four. They became engaged in January of 2017 and have spent the months since their marriage away from the public eye, with Mara previously having admitted to being "very protective of our marriage."