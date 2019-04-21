Kate Hudson Shares Tender Moment of All 3 Children in Heartwarming Photo

Kate Hudson gave her fans a look at the entire family to celebrate her 40th birthday on Friday. The actress posted the first photo of herself with all three of her children heading into the holiday weekend.

Hudson is seen surrounded by son Hudson, 15, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson; Bingham, 7, shared with ex Matt Bellamy; and her latest addition, 6-month-old daughter Rani.

The actress welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa back in 2018, sharing plenty of motherly looks on Instagram since the birth. Her group shot is only the latest.

“My wishes came true,” Hudson captioned the photo along with a shooting star emoji. “Thank you for all the love today.” Hudson also included the hashtag “This is 40” and some heart emojis flanking a set of praying hands.

Entertainment Tonight notes that several famous names shared well wishes and gushed over the photo, including Liv Tyler, Jessica Alba, Ellie Goulding, Elle Macpherson, Naomi Watts, Lena Headey, Katie Couric, and a few others.

The outlet also adds that Hudson was celebrating almost getting back to her pre-baby weight, inching closer to the goal she set after giving birth to her daughter last year.

“I’m a couple [pounds] from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined,” Hudson captioned the photo showing her slim figure. I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my [Weight Watchers] app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie…”

The actress was announced as Weight Watchers brand ambassador back in October 2018, shortly after giving birth. Since then, she’s kept her followers on track with updates on her weight loss while urging others to take control in ways that help them. Not to mention she’s a founder of the Fabletics brand of ladies workout wear, a role that earned her top honors at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in March.

“Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” Hudson added. “Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return.”