Kate Hudson Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Rani in Honor of First Birthday

Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter’s first birthday on Wednesday with a rare clip of the baby online. Hudson’s little one, Rani Rose, rarely makes it onto social media, but she made an exception in this case in honor of a year together. Hudson’s fans went wild. Hudson’s birthday tribute to Rani Rose was a video montage of some of the baby girl’s cutest moments so far. The video was light and easygoing, consisting mostly of clips where Rani is simply lying around, smiling, and laughing at her mother.

“And what a year it’s a been,” Hudson captioned the clip. “A big happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video was set to a soulful acoustic song, where a woman’s voice hummed a gentle tune and strummed a guitar. It hit hard for Hudson’s friends and fans as a reminder of how fast time flies.

“Can’t believe she’s 1,” wrote Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler with a crying emoji and two hearts.

“Crazy!” Hudson agreed.

“Happy birthday bestie!” wrote model Angi Fletcher. “You are a shining star! A history changer A soul searcher, memory maker and miracle! You are loved beyond your wildest dreams! And Happy giving BIRTH day mama K.”

“I love her so much it’s ridiculous,” added hair stylist David Babaii, “happy birthday beautiful angel I’m sending you so much love and kisses.”

Hudson had Rani Rose with her current partner, Danny Fujikawa. The couple got together in December of 2016, though they had known each other for years before that. Less than two years later, Hudson announced that they were expecting a baby together on Instagram, complete with a gender reveal video and everything.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! [It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” she wrote at the time.

“My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she concluded.

According to a report by USA Today, Rani Rose was named for Fujikawa’s father, Ron. In the last year, Hudson has more or less continued her trend of light social media use, reserving her channels for promotion more than personal updates. However, she could not resist sharing her excitement on her daughter’s birthday.

Hudson has two other children from past relationships, and shares joint custody of each of them.