Karlie Kloss Gives Birth to Second Child With Husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are officially parents of two! The supermodel welcomed her second child with her husband on Tuesday, July 11, Kushner announced on Instagram Thursday alongside an adorable photo of their bundle of joy. Kushner captioned the sweet post, "welcome to [the world]," adding his newborn's date of birth. Kloss has not yet posed about her family's newest addition, and neither she nor her husband have shared further details, including their newborn's name.

The couple, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Levi, first announced they were expecting in May while attending the Met Gala. Hitting the red carpet, Kloss debuted her baby bump in a form-fitting black column dress accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and beading around the waist by Loewe. She told E! News that night, "Baby's first Met Gala. I mean, it's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years," also telling Entertainment Tonight about why she chose the Met Gala to reveal the big news.

"This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long," she said, adding that she managed to hide her baby bump in the lead-up to the event with "big winter coats."

The former Victoria's Secret model and Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, confirmed they were dating in November 2012 after they attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion show afterparty together. They went on to make their first official public appearance together at the Robin Hood Foundation Gala before going Instagram official in January 2014. After becoming engaged in 2018, the couple tied the knot in upstate New York that same year. They welcomed Levi in 2021.

In April 2022, Kloss opened up to Today about how her priorities have changed since becoming a mother, the model sharing, "I just had this moment of like, 'Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this.' t's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid." Kloss added, "Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."