Shawn Johnson Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East is having another baby. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old retired Olympic gymnast revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, retired NFL player Andrew East, are expecting their third baby. In the post, Johnson East is seen sitting in an ancient stadium in Greece before showing off her baby bump in the next photo. The couple are already parents to Drew Hazel, 3, and Jett James, 2.

The East family is excited a new baby is coming, and Johnson East will be ready for the challenges ahead. In 2021, PopCulture.com spoke to the three-time Olympic medalist, and she revealed the biggest lessons she learned from being a mother of two children under the age of 2.

"I think the number one lesson I learned with my daughter was that every parent parents every child differently," East said "So to all the mom shamers and the opinions and the controversial topics of this way is right, and this way is wrong, you can throw it all out the window because whatever decision you make for your child is what's best for your child.

"And as a new parent, it can be really overwhelming because you can be consumed by this idea that I'm going to mess it up for my kid. I really don't think you can. If you truly love your child, and you're just trying to do what's right for them, you can't mess it up. And so with my son, I just had a lot more confidence in the decisions I made because I was making them for him and not for every child in the world."

Johnson East got married to East in April 2016 after being engaged for nearly a year. At the time, East, 31, was bouncing around the NFL looking to join a team. He played in three games in his career, which came in 2018 when he was a member of the now-Washington Commanders. East announced his retirement from the NFL in 2022.

Johnson East announced her retirement from gymnastics in 2012 due to issues with her left knee. She won one gold and three silver medals during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Johnson East won three gold medals at the 2007 World Championships in Stuttgart. She also won the eighth season of the ABC competition series Dancing with the Stars in 2009.