Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Welcome Baby No. 3

Actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's home is now a little fuller. A representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday that the Homeland star and he Hannibal actor welcomed their third child together, a baby girl. Danes, 43, and Dancy, 47, are also parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4. The couple was spotted out and about in New York City with their newborn on Monday, according to photographs obtained by Page Six.

The couple, who married in 2009 and have yet to announce a name for their newest addition or any further information, first announced they were expecting in January when Danes appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY. During a alter appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress opened up about the hilarious way their two sons were reacting to news of having a younger sibling, Danes telling Fallon that Cyrus "was sort of resigned to it I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan." The couple's youngest, meanwhile, wasn't quite as enthused.

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake. e was categorically opposed to the idea," she added. "He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich, because that dude does not shut up. When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.' So no, he was less than thrilled."

Dancy and Danes first met in 2007 on the set of the romantic drama film Evening. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and went on to welcome Cyrus in August 2018. Little Rowan followed in December 2012. As for whether baby No. 4 is in the future? Dans shared with Fallon their third child will likely be their last, explaining, "this one was a surprise. This pregnancy happened to me."

Danes is best known for her portrayal of CIA officer Carrie Mathison, who struggled with bipolar disorder, on the critically-acclaimed Showtime series Homeland. She starred on the show from 2011 until 2020 and worked on Homeland during her first two pregnancies. Danes won back-to-back Emmys for her work in 2012 and 2013. She also has an Emmy for the 2010 HBO movie Temple Grandin. She can currently be seen on Fleishman Is in Trouble. Dancy, meanwhile, is well-known for his starring role of Will Graham in Hannibal. His other credits include Downton Abbey: A New Era, The Good Fight, and Robot Chicken.