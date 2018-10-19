Karlie Kloss Marries Boyfriend Joshua Kushner After 3-Month Engagement

Karlie Kloss is a married woman! The supermodel married Joshua Kushner Thursday, announcing the joyous news with a stunning Instagram photo.

The ceremony Thursday evening comes three months after announcing their engagement.

According to PEOPLE, the couple held an intimate ceremony in upstate New York, with less than 80 people in attendance. They will reportedly host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring.

The new Project Runway host wrote a custom Dior gown for the ceremony.

Kloss announced the news on social media, captioning a photo fo the happy couple simply with the date of the wedding.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a source told the outlet about the ceremony.

Kushner and Kloss announced their engagement back in July, weeks after Kushner popped the question during a romantic weekend in upstate New York. Kushner proposed with a high-carat cushion cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting with a diamond pavé band, PEOPLE writes.

‘They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating,” a source close to the couple told the outletwhen news broke. “Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

Kloss confirmed the engagement with a touching post on her Instagram, writing: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together,” the Kode With Klossy founder wrote alongside a photo with Kushner. “Yes a million times over.”

Kloss and Kushner — the brother Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump and husband of Ivanka Trump — met at a dinner party in 2012, E! News reports. The couple kept their relationship private for the first few months before it went public in Nov. 2012.

Prior to the engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Kloss converted to Judaism in early June — which Ivanka reportedly also did before she got engaged to Jared.

“She’s never been one to make decisions lightly,” the source told the outlet at the time. “She spends a lot of time reflecting and learning.”

Despite keeping her relationship private in the past, Kloss opened up to Vogue about her proposal.

“The proposal was romantic and sweet. We spent the weekend in upstate New York, just the two of us.”