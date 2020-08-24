Did Kailyn Lowry Just Reveal the Sex of Her Baby?

Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her third child, and the Teen Mom 2 star used Snapchat Wednesday to learn the sex of her baby, although the results aren’t exactly medically accurate.

(Photo: Snapchat / Kailyn Lowry)

The reality star had a friend hold a ring on a chain over her belly, trying out the old wives’ tale that dictates if the jewelry swings in circles, it’s a girl, and if it swings back and forth, it’s a boy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kailyn Lowry Shares Stunning Oceanside Maternity Photos

“It’s a girl!” the friend exclaimed as the ring swung in circles. “I used to do high-risk maternal child health. I did it on every patient, it was always right.”

Lowry is already mom to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whose dad is ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

More: Did Kailyn Lowry Just Reveal Her Baby’s Name?

The 25-year-old confirmed in May that the baby’s father is her longtime friend Chris Lopez, and she has since been discussing potential names with fans on Twitter.

If she has a girl, the star will choose between Karsyn, Anastasia, Murphy or Leona, and if Lowry welcomes a boy, she’ll name him Griffin, Nixon, Ripken or Silas.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kaillowry