Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Is Getting a Spin-Off Series

Teen Mom 2 cast member, Kailyn Lowry told fans that a spin-off about her family is possibly on the way in the wake of her big pregnancy news.

A fan reached out via Twitter to asked why Lowry didn’t have her own show yet. The MTV reality star promptly replied, “It’s in the works baby!”

It’s in the works baby! https://t.co/Sx7VIJ2FMV — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 12, 2017

Lowry has been on MTV since first appearing on the second season of 16 and Pregnant. Since then, she’s given birth to two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, each of which have different fathers. She also revealed she is pregnant with her third by long-time friend, Chris Lopez.

With diverse family branches and a new baby on the way, Lowry, 25, having her own reality show is a no brainer. Her life juggling three kids and a complicated love life would make for great TV.

While it’s not yet clear how Lowry receiving her own show would effect the future of Teen Mom 2, which wrapped up its seventh season in March, social media’s reaction to the news was pretty mixed. Fans were all for an in-depth look at Lowry’s life, but a few of her critics shared some strong sentiments against the spin-off.

@KailLowry are you kidding !?!? i’m so excited!🎥👸🏼 — becca (@beccagardner27) May 16, 2017

@KailLowry Who’d watch 😲😲😲 train wreck, total embarrassment to her sons! Smh no morals, no self respect and she talks about her mom #CutFromSameCloth — stacy heil (@stacyheil) May 12, 2017

Lowry recently caused a ruckus online when she was seen out with a mystery man. Her reaction to that incident even caused a controversy of its own.

