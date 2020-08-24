Kailyn Lowry Tells Kylie Jenner She Should Say Goodbye to Her Friends Following Her Pregnancy

It was recently reported that Kylie Jenner is allegedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and while nothing has been confirmed by Jenner or her family, the makeup mogul has received a bit of advice from another young mom.

In a video shared with TMZ, Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry offers her thoughts on Jenner’s reported pregnancy, telling the 20-year-old that her social life will likely change with the pregnancy, as having a child means Jenner may not be able to see her friends as much as she used to.

While Lowry acknowledged that she doesn’t know much about Jenner, she did note that due to her young age, most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member’s friends don’t have children of their own, and won’t be able to relate to this aspect of Jenner’s life.

“Your social life definitely changes because you can’t always go out when your friends want to go out,” Lowry explained. “When your friends can’t really relate they kind of stop coming around.”

The mom of three acknowledged that if Jenner has help from nannies and other caregivers, it will be “different for her” and that “having money can definitely make things easier.”

Jenner is reportedly having a baby girl and is due in February, TMZ reported.

“The family has known for quite some time,” a source told People of Jenner’s pregnancy. “She is really excited and so is Travis.”

