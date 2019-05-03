Justin Timberlake and Son Silas Make Rare Public Appearance Together at Bass Pro Legends Golf Tournament

Justin Timberlake turned a golf tournament in Missouri last weekend into a family affair by making a rare public appearance alongside his 4-year-old son, Silas.

Timberlake’s wife, actress, Jessica Biel, brought along the couple’s son to cheer on the singer and songwriter as he participated in the Bass Pro Legends golf tournament at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. The sweet tot was all smiles as he waved to the crowd while Timberlake walked about with him in the rare moment captured by cameras and paparazzi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eyewitnesses at the event per Entertainment Tonight went on to say the 38-year-old Timberlake was “awesome to all the golfers and family,” as he mingled and carried conversations with those in attendance.

According to the outlet, “Silas was playing with a magnetic ball marker he loved,” an eyewitness said. “[Biel’s] a great mother, very calm and normal. I was extremely impressed with her parenting. He enjoyed playing with a golf marker given to him by Gary Player.”

Timberlake and Biel are known to be very mum around sharing images of Silas, born April 2015. In his memoir, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, the former boyband singer explained how he wanted to keep Silas away from people following his birth and “wanted him to be just for us, just for a little while.”

“It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me,” he explained. “It’s no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child — a family. It’s terrifying. It’s invigorating. It’s more meaningful than anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

In 2017, Timberlake told The Hollywood Reporter that fatherhood and the idea of being with his young son broke him down.

“Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die,” he said.

Timberlake went on to tell the outlet that the bad parts of his young life have helped to inform his parenting choices, but not without feeling the strain.

“You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,’” he said. “But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f— me up!’”

Photo credit: Instagram / @PGATourChampions