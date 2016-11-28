Julia Roberts Goes Full-On Soccer Mom While Watching Kids Play in England

(Photo: Twitter / @ManUtdStuff)

Julia Roberts may be one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, but she’s also just a mom who likes to have some fun with her kids.

The star and her family attended the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in England on Sunday, hitting the field afterwards to play a little soccer of their own, The Telegraph reports.

Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, watched and snapped photos as their children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 9, played a bit of soccer with friends on the famous field.

(Photo: Twitter / @carlosgdiazd2) (Photo: Twitter / @27al_twitt) (Photo: Twitter / @geonews_english)

While across the pond, Roberts also attended a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London, where she met the cast and snapped a photo.

Julia Roberts met the cast of #CursedChild last night at the Palace Theatre, London. pic.twitter.com/lJGaj0t0lT — Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) November 27, 2016

Sounds like a pretty good vacation to us!