Jude Law to Become Dad for Sixth Time, Expecting First With Wife Phillipa Coan

✖

Jude Law is expecting his sixth child, and his first with his wife Phillipa Coan. On Tuesday, insiders told The Daily Mail that Coan is expecting, just over a year after her marriage to Law last January. Law has five other children from three previous relationships.

Law married Coan last year, and has been open about the possibility of having children ever since. Now, the 32-year-old behavioral psychologist is officially expecting, even stepping out on Sunday with her baby bump on display. Coan and Law, 47, went shopping on Sunday, where Coan wore a tight-fitting black shirt in photos published by The Daily Mail. There was no question that she is ready for the world to know about her pregnancy.



"He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family," a source close to Law and Coan said. "Everyone is really excited for the new arrival."

Law had three children during his marriage to actress Sadie Frost in the late 1990s. The two met while filming the movie Shopping, and married in 1997. They divorced in 2003, but still share 23-year-old Rafferty, 19-year-old Iris and 17-year-old Rudy between them.

Law did not remarry after his divorce, though he did have a few relationships. However, he did not have more children until 2009, during his relationship with model Samantha Burke. They had a daughter in September of that year, then split up some time later. Finally, in 2015, he had another daughter with girlfriend Catherine Harding.

Still, Law's past gave him no hesitation about having another child with Coan. Back in January, when told reporters from The Telegraph asked how he felt about the idea of a baby with Coan, he said: "I love it, so absolutely why not?" He went on to say that the strength of his relationship with Coan gives him lots of confidence about the idea.

"I'm very lucky to be involved with someone I'm madly in love with... The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I'm fortunate to be with someone where I'm having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults... and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun."

Law may find himself stretched to his limit between fatherhood and work when the coronavirus pandemic ends and production is allowed to resume. The actor has three movies on his plate, including the upcoming third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He is also reprising his role as Dr. John Watson in Sherlock Holmes 3, alongside Robert Downey Jr. Both are expected to premiere in 2021, while Law is also rumored to be starring in Francis Ford Coppola's next movie Megalopolis.