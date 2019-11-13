Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Has Flood of Instagram Comments After Posting Bikini Selfie

Jude Law’s daughter Iris recently shared a bikini selfie on Instagram, and the post has become flooded with comments. In the post, Iris shared a quick mirror-shot video of herself donning the sporty swimsuit, which is a high-waist two-piece. Many have been commenting on the clip, with one fan saying she looks “absolutely flawless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Law (@lirisaw) on Nov 12, 2019 at 7:45am PST

Another exclaimed, “Omfg queen I wish I had your body.”

Someone else said that her bathing suit was really “cute,” while a fourth fan gushed that the 19-year-old looks like an “angel.”

Iris is the daughter of Law and his ex-wife Sadie Frost, whom he was married to from 1997 until 2003.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Law (@lirisaw) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:08am PDT

Law certainly comes from good genes, but that doesn’t change the fact that she’s dealt with a lot of the same issues that plague many teenagers. Just last month, Iris sat down with Dazed to talk about her skin-care routine, revealing that she has “struggled with acne for so many years.”

“I’ve had cystic acne so the way I approach skincare has definitely evolved,” she shared. “Seeing my skin change and having so many different doctors tell me different things, I feel that it’s best to go natural and be consistent intuitively. It’s not about having a 15-step facial routine but a select three or four steps that adjust to the seasons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Law (@lirisaw) on May 15, 2019 at 2:44am PDT

“I find it baffling that people with acne still struggle to find products that work with their skin, and it’s practically impossible to mask it,” Iris added. “I find the cystic acne treatments currently available too harmful and drastic, as they can cause mood swings and depression, too.”

“I’ll spray some rose toner, pat some lipstick onto my lips and cheeks, and sometimes use some balm to brush up my brows,” she went on to say. “I only use concealer and foundation if I’m doing a full face, as they kind of mask your facial definition and radiance, which you have to compensate for with extra products.”

Iris says that she now places a heavy focus on keeping her skin looking “clean and perfect as possible.”

