Jude Law Marries Phillipa Coan in Surprise Wedding Ceremony

Jude Law is officially off the market.

The Young Pope star tied the knot with his partner Phillipa Coan in an intimate wedding ceremony in London Tuesday.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple decided to keep the special occasion away from big Hollywood names, opting for a smaller event with only their closest friends and family, which reportedly took place at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

The couple were spotted outside the town hall, with Law wearing a dark blue corduroy suit and Coan rocking an off-white mini dress with ruffles in the front.

According to HollywoodLife, the bride carried flowers as the groom helped her out of a black Range Rover before they walked up the steps to the town hall for the intimate ceremony. An hour later, they came back outside flaunting wedding bands, and big smiles other faces.

The news of the wedding comes just a few months after Phillipa confirmed the engagement after being together for four years. At the time, the psychologist was photographed on her face as she headed out on a shopping trip, flashing a huge ring on her finger.

Phillipa is known for her company, Stride, which specializes in helping employees improve their performance. She and Law began dating in 2016.

“The wedding itself will be a good old-fashioned knees-up with plenty of booze and dancing,” a source told The Sun, days before Phillipa was seen with the ring on her finger. “Jude and Phillipa have been going out together for years and get on really well, so this is the next natural step.”

Law previously spoke about his romance with the psychologist in an interview with Modern Living.

“She’s mine and no one else’s. I’m very, very happy. Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that,” the actor said at the time.

Before his relationship with Phillipa, law was married to actress Sadie Frost from 1997 to 2003. They had three children together, Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16.

The actor was later romantically linked to Sienna Miller, who he starred with in the movie Alfie. He famously issued a public apology to Miller after having an affair with his children’s nanny. He was also in a relationship with model Samantha Burke.

The Crimes of Grindelwald and Captain Marvel star also shares daughter Sofia with Burke, who was born in 2009, and a fifth child, Ada, with Catherine Harding, though they announced at the same time that they were no longer in a relationship. The pair welcomed the child in March 2015.