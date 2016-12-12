Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Fiancée Mara Lane Is Pregnant

Jonathon Rhys Meyers and his fiancée, Mara Lane, are expecting their first child together!
The British film producer announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 11, with the help of a friendly face, Us Weekly reports.
“#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord #SantaBelly,” she captioned a photo of her growing baby bump alongside Santa.
Since announcing the exciting news, Lane has been sharing some of her favorite maternity outfits with her followers.
“My official pregnancy dress. I have worn this 1-2x a week every week for past 5 months,” she wrote about one outfit she bought in Ireland. “I love #recycled clothes.”
She purchased the other outfit in Amsterdam. “Baby likes these ones … is super conscious, connected & aware,” she wrote. “Angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know. #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend.”
She continued her pregnancy bliss by posting a photo of herself and the Dracula actor, 39, with a sweet caption, writing, “Thank you for the opportunity to be a Mummy, Sweetheart! #ILoveYou #ManCrushMonday #MCM everyday for me.”
The couple began dating back in January 2014 and got engaged 11 months later.
Congratulations to the two on their growing family!