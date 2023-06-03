Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar Welcome First Child

Congratulations to Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Miller. According to TooFab and other sources, the couple welcomed their first child on Friday and confirmed the news with PEOPLE. As the outlet notes, it gives some clarity on his absence from sister Beanie Feldstein's wedding.

The Superbad star's girlfriend had been spotted with a "baby bump" back in March, but there was no confirmation from the couple and The Daily Mail could only publish the photos of Millar dressed in a pair of overalls.

There has also been speculation that Hill and Millar had gotten engaged after she was spotted in what seemingly was an engagement ring, though PEOPLE could not get confirmation from Hill's representatives. Hill was engaged before, calling off an engagement with Gianna Santos before splitting in October 2020. He was also connected to surfer Sarah Brady but denied claims they were engaged in February 2022.

It isn't likely we'll be hearing a ton of information or seeing a reality special for Hill and Millar's child. The 21 Jump Street alum wrote that he was pulling back his public life and away from anxiety-inducing appearances. As Rolling Stone notes, Hill came to the realization during the production of the documentary Stutz.

"The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote at the time. "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.

"I won't lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with Stutz, I'm hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," Hill continued, noting he was aware he was privileged in his situation. "So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."