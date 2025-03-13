Johnnyswim Have the Perfect Piece of Parenting Advice They’d Give Their Younger Selves (Exclusive)

Johnnyswim just marked a major parenting milestone. Last month, the husband and wife-duo of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez celebrated their oldest son Joaquin’s 10th birthday.

As their son entered double digits, the proud parents reflected on the past decade of parenthood, telling us in a recent interview the one piece of advice they’d give their younger selves: “Enjoy your babies.”

“I wish I could tell my younger self that advice is overrated. Don’t give advice too much, and don’t listen to too much advice,” Ramirez said. “Stay present, and enjoy your children. Enjoy them.”

Sudano Ramirez agreed, adding that if she could go back in time and speak to her younger self before she welcomed her first child, she would say, “Enjoy your babies.”

The couple, who met in Nashville in 2005 and married four years later in 2009, welcomed their first child together in February 2015. They have since gone on to add two more little ones to their brood – daughter Luna, born in 2018, and daughter Paloma, born in 2019. In the years since expanding from a family of two to a family of five, their children have become the center of their world. Their three kids not only make occasional appearances across their socials, but have also accompanied them on tour.

“I’ve always said that your job as an artist is to capture an emotion of whatever it is. A moment, a feeling, a loss, a gain,” Ramirez previously told The Gaston Gazette. “Having a child only increases your capacity to feel. I’ve loved like I’ve never loved before.”

Fans of the musical duo got a peek into their family’s life when their Magnolia Network show The Johnnyswim Show premiered in 2021. The series chronicled the family’s life at home after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their tour. The show has aired two seasons, but according to the couple, Season 3 isn’t in the works. They told us that “Reality TV is too hard to do. I never want to do it again” and that “reality is an absolute nightmare to shoot.”