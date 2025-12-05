John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son Benjamin, 14, All Grown Up

John Travolta is a proud dad. The devoted father of three recently shared a rare video of his 14-year-old son, Benjamin.

The father and son duo were seemingly skiing out of the country. The Grease actor was impressed by his son’s skills and lack of fear.

“Ain’t no mountain high enough for my son Ben. Love from Norway,” he captioned the video of Benjamin walking to what appears to be the top of a mountain.

The actor shares son Ben, daughter Ella and late son Jett with his late wife Kelly Preston. Kelly died in July 2020. Jett died at the age of 16 in 2009 from a seizure while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. He had a history of seizures and had been diagnosed with Kawasaki syndrome as a child.

Kawasaki syndrome, also known as Kawasaki disease, is described as a serious but rare illness causing inflammation of blood vessels, primarily affecting children under five. Symptoms of the disease include a high fever lasting at least five days, a rash, and swelling and redness of the hands and feet. To prevent lifelong complications, early detection and treatment is key.

Ironically, Travolta’s recent post of Ben comes after he shared a song he recorded for his late wife on what would have been her 63rd birthday in October. “I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you. -John, Ella and Ben,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. Preston died at the age of 57 due to complications of breast cancer.

In 2021, Travolta spoke on his ongoing grief, telling Esquire Mexico, “I learned that mourning someone, living in grief, is very personal,” he said at the time. “Grief is personal and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It’s different than someone else’s journey. The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own.”