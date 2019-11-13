John Travolta Reveals Rare Photo of Kids Beside a Koala

John Travolta took to Instagram to reveal a rare photo of his kids standing beside none other than a koala. In the photo, Travolta, 65, stands with his 19-year-old daughter, Ella, and 8-year-old son Benjamin, while the marsupial lounges on a tree branch.

“At the [Featherdale Wildlife Park] with the kids,” Travolta captioned the post, tagging the Australian zoo. The zoo reposted the image, thanking the Hairspray actor for paying a visit with his family. “Thanks for stopping by, [John Travolta] and family! We are so happy you had such a great time visiting us! #featherdalefamily,” the zoo wrote.

Travolta also shared a few clips from the family outing, including one of him playing the song “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” while standing at the kangaroo exhibit. In the video, he sang along and played the tune for the kangaroo, who continued about his business unbothered.

In a second clip, Travolta danced with a zookeeper who held a baby crocodile while playing “See You Later Alligator” by Bill Haley & His Comets.

Many of Travolta’s fans took to the comments of the Instagram post to react to the fun day.

“Awww,” one user wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Memory making for sure!!” another said.

“I love everything about this!!” someone wrote.

Others commented on how similar Ella Bleu looked to Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston. “John, your daughter is pure image of your wife… They both beautiful…” one user wrote.

“Your daughter looks just like you,” someone else said.

While on their way to the land down under, Travolta, who is a licensed pilot, snapped a photo of Benjamin sitting in the cockpit of a commercial flight and joked that he was taking after his father. “My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight,” he captioned the photo.

Although Travolta occasionally shares solo shots of his children, he rarely gets a group photo. On National Daughter’s Day in September, he shared a photo of Ella along with a throwback snap of the two of them when Ella was a little girl.

“Everyday should be National Daughter’s Day! I’m so incredibly proud of my beautiful, talented daughter [Ella Travolta],” the proud dad captioned the post.