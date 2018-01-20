John Stamos’ Fiancée Caitlin McHugh Debuts Baby Bump on Instagram

Caitlin McHugh, the fiancée of John Stamos, just shared the best look at her baby bump yet.

On Saturday, McHugh debuted the bump on Instagram with a sunny shot in the Arizona desert while at Miraval Arizona, a wellness resort and spa. The model is shown in a green sports bra and black athletic pants as she looks down at her midsection.

“Good morning baby of mine, McHugh wrote. “Enjoying our ‘baby moon’ at Miraval Arizona.”

The comments are filled with congratulatory messages from fans that are excited for the couple, however, the Full House actor’s excitement levels are surely higher than theirs.

Stamos, 54, has long played dads on television, and this upcoming baby will finally see him show off his dad skills in real life.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos told People. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

In that same interview, Stamos claimed that he thought he had missed his shot at being a father.

“People would say, ‘You should have a child,’” he said. “I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’”

McHugh added, “The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless. It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

The couple’s baby is due some time in spring 2018.