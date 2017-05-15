John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Daughter to Miami Seaquarium Before His Tour Kicks Off

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

John Legend spent some time with his family before the first night of his Darkness And Light Tour officially kicked off on Friday.

The singer and wife Chrissy Teigen took their daughter to the Miami Seaquarium and posed for a family photo.

“Pre-show activities on [Luna’s First Tour],” Legend wrote in the caption.

Teigen shared some images to her Snapchat on Friday of the family chilling by the coast.

The “All of Me” singer revealed in February that his daughter would join him on tour. In April, he told PEOPLE that he and Teigen were excited to embrace this new journey with their little Luna.

“I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” he shares. “I’m in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she’s around us as much as possible.”

He revealed that his tour bus has undergone a major transformation and has “quite a different vibe” now that he’s a dad.

“Diapers on the bus, a crib on the bus — a long way from my bachelor days,” Legend said with a laugh.

The Darkness and Light Tour kicked off on May 12 in Miami and continues through June 30 before heading oversees in September.

