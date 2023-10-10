Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reach Deal in Child Custody Case Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agreed on custody terms this week as their contentious divorce moves forward. Jonas abruptly filed for divorce last month while he had their children with him on tour thousands of miles away from their home in England. According to a report by TMZ, he and Turner attended three days of mediation last week and reached a new custody arrangement that temporarily puts the children in Turner's care.

The mediation session resulted in a two-week period where Turner will have custody of her daughters – ages 1 and 3. She is now allowed to travel back to the U.K. with them if she chooses. However, she must return to the U.S. with the children by Oct. 21. Jonas will then have custody of the children until Nov. 2, and then Turner will have them until Nov. 22. The schedule is laid out like this through Jan. 7, with the presumption that Jonas will now be moving back to the U.S. full time.

TMZ also obtained newly-filed court documents in Jonas and Turner's divorce. The couple had a thorough pre-nuptial agreement, so the division of assets and wealth should be relatively straightforward. Custody is likely to be the biggest issue there, and it's not clear what the permanent arrangement will look like. However, new filings say that "an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming," which likely means a settlement will be finalized soon.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and married in 2019. They relocated to the U.K. in April of 2023, but shortly after, Jonas returned to the U.S. for the Jonas Brothers reunion tour. Since Turner was in the middle of a grueling TV shoot at the time, they decided that Jonas would take the children with him on tour until Turner's job was complete. She would then take them home. However, on Sept. 1, Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida.

Turner followed this up with a custody lawsuit in New York City. Her lawsuit claimed that Jonas did not notify her about his divorce filing and that she heard of it through the media. It said that Jonas was refusing to return the children to her in spite of their previous agreement. Jonas denied her version of events in a public statement. According to TMZ, he now wants the children to live in the U.S. with him. It's unclear how the divorce and custody lawsuit will be settled and what the living arrangements will be going forward.