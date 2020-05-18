Rooney Mara Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiance Joaquin Phoenix

:heavy_multiplication_x:

It has been announced that actress Rooney Mara is pregnant with her first child with Joaquin Phoenix. According to Page Six, a source close to the couple confirmed the news, stating that Mara is possibly around six months pregnant. The outlet adds that reps for the pair have chosen not to respond to requests for comment on the news.

The couple first met while filming 2013s Her, but didn't start dating until they met again on the set of 2018s Mary Magdalene. They eventually moved in together, and in 2019 they became engaged. In October, Phoenix spoke with Vanity Fair about his relationship with Mara, revealing that initially he was very shy to approach her, which led him to do something he hadn't before. She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," Phoenix explained. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

In a separate CBS News interview with Ander son Cooper, Phoenix spoke about his role as Jesus in Mary Magdalene, revealed that he still gets "petrified" when he accepts a new acting job. "There are so many things that I want to express, like, when I take on a role. And I go through the script I... just, like, full of ideas," he said. "And so I guess I'm just nervous that I'm not gonna be able to... to find the right kinda space to express that." Phoenix later said, "I mean, the great thing about shooting a movie is shooting multiple takes, and you use editing and so you grab those best moments. So I'd rather discover those moments while we're working, than in the rehearsal process, and then feel like, 'Oh, that was really good what we did. How do we recreate that?'"

He also spoke about playing Arthur Fleck in Joker, expressing sympathy for the downtrodden character. "There were times where I really felt for him. And there were times where I was disappointed and repulsed by his behavior, right? And I-- I liked that." Cooper commented on the "intensity" of many of the roles that Phoenix has taken on, to which the actor replied, "I think oftentimes people feel like I identify and I'm expressing something of my own experience through the character. I think it's the opposite. I think it's because oftentimes the characters, have these lives and experiences that are so foreign to me that it-- it breaks my heart."