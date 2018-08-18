Jinger Duggar Shares Moment of ‘Bliss’ With Daughter Felicity

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s latest photo of baby Felicity will give you a much-needed dose of “bliss” you might need.

The Counting On star took to Instagram Saturday to share the beautiful image of her baby girl wearing an adorable flower onesie and white gloves.

“Bliss,” Vuolo wrote on the caption along with a hashtag of her name, Felicity Nicole Vuolo.

Fans were enamored with the newborn baby’s new snapshot, sending compliments through the network’s comments section.

“Such a little cutie! So incredibly happy for you and Jeremy! All the love from Kentucky! Xo,” one user wrote.

“In this picture she looks just like her momma! So adorable,” another added.

Other commenters were not as nice to the new mom, shaming her for not having a blanket over the baby.

“Babies lose heat quickly through their skin. It’s important to keep them warm as their bodies can’t regulate their body tempature (sic),” one commenter wrote.

Despite some mommy-shamers, most of the comments were complimentary, with fans of the Duggar family delighted with the new photo of baby Felicity.

The new photo comes shortly after fans expressed their concerns for the reality star’s emotions, who gave birth on July 19 to baby Felicity, her first with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

In the photo, Jinger looked as though she was sad and tired, with many wondering what was wrong. Though since it’s been about three weeks since the birth of Felicity, the answer seems quite obvious.

Unfortunately for the Duggars, mom-shaming has become a sort of epidemic among fans of the family, who frequently flock to the family’s social media accounts to point out the parenting flaws depicted in pictures of the littlest members of the family.

In May, former Counting On cast member Jill (Duggar) Dillard faced harsh criticism after she posted a picture of her family picnic outing with sons Israel and Sam.

The comments section on the post quickly filled with people concerned with the brightness of the sun, one person writing “exposure to sun increases the chances of cataracts later in life.”

However, fans seemed most concerned with 10-month-old Sam in his car seat, with several commenting “Please educate yourself on car seat safety and keep your kiddos safe” and “I cringe every time I see their kids in car seats.”

Felicity was born at 4:37 a.m., weighing in at 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and 19.5 inches long.

The couple also revealed they decided on the name Felicity Nicole for their first child, with Jeremy saying they “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life.”

Counting On airs Mondays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.