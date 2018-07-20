Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Welcome Baby Girl

There’s another Duggar baby in the Counting On family!

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy welcomed their first child together Felicity Nicole Vuolo, a baby girl.

We are overjoyed for Jeremy and Jinger on the arrival of their sweet little girl!! Jeremy and Jinger will be such wonderful parents and we can’t wait to watch her grow! https://t.co/2yxbsOnXLW — The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) July 20, 2018

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents,” the couple said in a statement on the Duggar family site.

In January, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo added, “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

In April, the couple set up an obstacle course and split family members into a pink team and a blue teams in an elaborate gender reveal. One by one, a member of each time had to eat a container of ice cream before running the obstacle course. The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “baby” neon light, revealing the sex of the little girl.

Jinger has been documenting her first pregnancy on social media, and has said this is a dream come true for 24-year-old Jinger and 30-year-old Jeremy.

“I love kids,” Jeremy, a pastor, said at the time of their engagement. “I really share Jinger’s love for children.”

However, the pair isn’t necessarily looking to add as many members to their family as Jinger’s family. “I definitely want to have children, but not sure how many,” he explained. “We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jinger Vuolo