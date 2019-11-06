Jessica Simpson Twins With 7-Month-Old Daughter Birdie in Makeup-Free Photo

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo of she and her 7-month-old daughter Birdie Mae sharing a sweet moment as both ladies posed for the camera. Not only that, but Simpson showed fans how gorgeous she is without makeup! In the black-and-white image, Simpson is holding Birdie in her arms as her sweet daughter shows off her two front teeth.

Several fans took to the comment section to show their love for the photo. One wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous mom and daughter,” while someone else echoed, “This is too cute.”

In the middle of October, the singer shared another sweet photo of the mommy-daughter duo, again in black-and-white, where fans really took notice in the resemblance between the two as Birdie showed off her dimples.

My dimple double #BIRDIEMAE

Comedian Chelsea Handler commented, “So cute!” while another onlooker said, “Darling!!!!”

The 39-year-old and her husband, Eric Johnson welcomed their third child back in March, while they share 6-year-old son Ace Knute and 7-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew. When Simpson gave birth to her youngest, she did so via C-section and spent her time in the hospital in a $4,000 per night suite at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai. Simpson loves to share sweet family moments on social media from Halloween costumes to her two eldest children being sweet siblings to Birdie.

While it seems as though Simpson enjoys her full family, it’s been reported that she’s done having kids, especially since her third pregnancy seemed to be her most challenging.

“Jessica is done having kids after this pregnancy,” a source told Hollywood Life before adding that she’s “highly considering getting her tubes died to make sure that she will not get pregnant again.”

The insider added, “And if it’s not her getting her tubes tied, she wants to convince Eric to get a vasectomy because she wants the shop to be closed.”

Prior to giving birth to Birdie, the source also noted, “This pregnancy has taken a lot out of her this time around and as happy as she will be to have a new little girl in the family, she will be very happy to have this be the last child for the family.”