Jessica Simpson Shows off Surprising Weight Loss in New Year’s Ski Trip Photos

Like many other families around the world, Jessica Simpson is in the middle of a relaxing winter break. On Instagram, she gave fans a peek at her recent ski trip, and she showed off her major weight loss in the process.

In the snap, Simpson showed off her slim figure whilst decked out in some seriously chic ski gear. According to the star’s caption, she didn’t exactly get to take to the slopes during her family outing (she later took to Instagram again to show off her time on skis).

“Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got…” she captioned the photo.

Based on the comments on the post, fans definitely took notice of Simpson’s weight loss. The star recently lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, Birdie Mae, back in March.

As Us Weekly noted, Simpson has previously spoken out about she’s handled each of her pregnancies differently (the Dukes of Hazard star is also mom to a daughter, Maxwell, and a son, Ace, with her husband, Eric Johnson).

“I am just one of those pregnant women who gains a lot of weight,” Simpson told Us Weekly back in 2013. “Even trying as hard as I did with Ace, I still gained — definitely not as much as with Maxwell, but still a significant amount.”

In September, the star and her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, revealed that the mom-of-three had lost the baby weight following her most recent pregnancy. On Sept. 24, Simpson posted a photo of herself (and her daughter Birdie) in a black dress to show off all of her hard work.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 [tongue out emoji]),” she captioned the post. “My first trip away from [BIRDIE MAE] and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Pasternak, who helped the star come up with a tailor-made training program that worked for her schedule, also took to Instagram to share how proud they were of Simpson’s progress.

“Beyond proud of this incredible woman. Been working together for over 12 years and she’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world,” Pasternak wrote, per Us Weekly. “She’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met.”