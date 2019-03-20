Jessica Simpson Reveals First Photo of Newborn Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson unveiled the adorable first shot of her new baby Birdie Mae Johnson, shortly after news of her birth were first made public.

The former reality star took to Twitter Wednesday and shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the baby girl holding her older sister Maxwell’s hand.

“Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19. 10 Pounds 13 Ounces,” Simpson wrote on the tweet along with the adorable photo.

Birdie Mae Johnson

3.19.19

10 Pounds 13 Ounces pic.twitter.com/dDEmJyVU4h — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 20, 2019

Fans of the singer replied to the sweet image with congratulatory messages, sending well wishes to the family after welcoming the new baby.

“Congratulations Jess and farmily !!” one user wrote adding a sparkly hart and confetti emojis.

“Congratulations. On your newest Blessing,” another Twitter follower wrote.

“How SWEET! God Bless Miss Birdie Mae,” a third user gushed.

News of the birth were first reported by The Blast, with sources saying Jessica was surrounded by her family during labor, including her father, Joe Simpson.

Jessica and Eric Johnson chose the name Birdie because it is a family name and Simpson thought “it sounded sweet.” Aside from newborn Birdie and 6-year-old Maxwell, the couple also shared a son, Ace, 5.

The news of Birdie’s arrival comes just one day after the mother of three showed off her baby bump in a bikini photo Tuesday, writing “Jess-tation” on the caption.

Jessica first announced her pregnancy in August and kept fans up to date with the difficulties of her condition. Back in January, she took to Instagram to show off her swollen feet and discuss her struggles with sciatica pain and bronchitis.

The singer was hospitalized earlier in March for a severe case of bronchitis.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!” she wrote. “I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH.”

Despite the difficult pregnancy, the singer recently opened up about how excited her kids were to become older siblings to a new baby.

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” she told PEOPLE recently. “They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”