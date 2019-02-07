Jessica Simpson Praises Kids During Difficult Pregnancy: ‘Only Thing Getting Me Through’

Jessica Simpson is leaning on her kids to help get her through her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be mom-of-three took to Instagram to open up about what’s helping to keep her spirits high as she nears her due date – 5-year-old son Ace Knute and 6-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew.

“The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties,” she captioned the photo.

Simpson has been open about the difficulties of her most recent pregnancy, revealing earlier this week that her pregnancy journey has been riddled with “sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis” as well as extremely swollen feet, leading to her needing to “walk out a lot of anxiety.” She has also been struggling with insomnia.

Although she has been experiencing a difficult pregnancy, it hasn’t stopped the Dukes of Hazard alum from being productive. She recently announced a limited-edition capsule collection that is part of her maternity line: Jessica Simpson Maternity. The collection consists of seven pieces, all with a “bohemian sensibility” and “fun, L.A. vibe.”

“This one’s for the mamas,” she wrote when making the announcement. “Introducing an all new, limited-edition capsule from #JessicaSimpsonMaternity featuring elevated, easy to wear statement pieces.”

“We launched Jessica Simpson Maternity right after my pregnancy with Maxwell, so it’s been an exciting experience to re-look at the line six years later and bump things up a little with this capsule,” she explained to PEOPLE. “We added some elevated pieces that I get to wear now during this pregnancy.”

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, who tied the knot in 2014, had announced that they were expecting their third child in September. The announcement came just a year after she expressed her desire not to expand her family any time soon, telling Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she already has “two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third.”

She quickly backtracked that statement, though, admitting in May that she was experiencing “baby fever.” When the couple discovered that they were expecting just months later, they were surprised but overjoyed” and over the moon” to be expanding their family.

The baby on the way, a little girl, will be named Birdie. Simpson revealed the name choice when sharing photos from her baby shower, in which a neon sign read “Birdie’s Nest.” Simpson also captioned the pictures with the same saying.