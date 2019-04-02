Jessica Simpson Opens up About Difficult Recovery From C-Section

Jessica Simpson gave birth to daughter Birdie on March 19, with the designer revealing on social media this week that she welcomed her newest arrival via C-section.

On Monday, April 1, Simpson used Instagram to share a photo of her two older kids, daughter Maxwell and son Ace, along with a caption offering an update on her recovery after the procedure, reminding her followers that a C-section is a major surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Recovering from a C-Section is no joke!” she wrote. “I’m feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister. I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”

Simpson initially announced Birdie’s birth on March 20, sharing a photo of the infant clutching her big sister’s hand.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram, adding that her daughter weighed 10 lbs. 3 oz. upon her arrival.

Birdie Mae Johnson

3.19.19

10 Pounds 13 Ounces pic.twitter.com/dDEmJyVU4h — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 20, 2019

Simpson originally announced in September that she and husband Eric Johnson were expecting their third child, writing, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

A source told Us Weekly in September that while Simpson’s pregnancy was a surprise, she and Johnson were “surprised but overjoyed” to be expanding their family.

“Jessica and Eric are over the moon. They are so happy and so excited,” the source said. “It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what is happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

Simpson echoed that statement to PEOPLE last year, sharing that her kids hadplenty of questions about the upcoming addition to their family.

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” she said. “They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”

The 38-year-old added that she and Johnson “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest… but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston