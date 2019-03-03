Jessica Simpson Hospitalized for Bronchitis Amid Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson was hospitalized for bronchitis for the fourth time in two months, the pregnant former reality TV star said on Instagram Sunday.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day,” Simpson said.

The singer added that her baby was “monitored and is doing amazing.”

“I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this,” she wrote. “OUCH.”

Simpson, 38, has been open about the health struggles she has faced throughout her pregnancy. In February, Simpson thanked her other two children – Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6 – for helping her persevere.

“The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties,” she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of her son and daughter.

In another Instagram post in early February, Simpson celebrated being able to walk comfortably again after facing sciatica pain, bronchitis and swollen feet.

“After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!” she wrote.

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson announced they were expecting their third child in September. It appears that the baby will be named “Birdie,” since she shared photos and videos from her baby shower that included signs reading “Birdie’s Nest.”

Simpson’s sister Ashlee Simpson told Entertainment Tonight at Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-Grammys party that Simpson was “doing good” with her pregnancy. However, Ashlee admitted Simpson’s infamous swollen foot photo was a cause for concern.

“I don’t know where we were but I was like, ‘Are you OK?!’” Ashlee recalled.

Despite the health problems Simpson has faced during her pregnancy, she has still continued to expand her fashion brand. She recently launched limited edition pieces as part of her Jessica Simpson Maternity line.

“We launched Jessica Simpson Maternity right after my pregnancy with Maxwell, so it’s been an exciting experience to re-look at the line six years later and bump things up a little with this capsule,” she told PEOPLE. “We added some elevated pieces that I get to wear now during this pregnancy.”