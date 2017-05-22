Watch: Jessica Simpson Addresses Rumors She’s Pregnant

Is Jessica Simpson planning for another child?

Not so fast, the mother of two told Ellen DeGeneres during an episode of her talk show. Simpson reveals that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are not expecting baby number three.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Are you sure that you’re not pregnant?” DeGeneres asked. “I heard that you were.”

“I’m not pregnant,” the 36-year-old singer said. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”

MORE: Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her Infamous ‘Chicken of the Sea’ Comment

“I’m not touching that,” DeGeneres said, smiling at the obvious joke.

But in fact, Simpson has ruled out a third child. “I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” she added.

There’s definitely plenty of cuteness already running in the Simpson-Johnson clan!

Simpson also revealed that she’s working on new music and plans to release it later this year.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @JessicaSimpson

Related:

Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Snap of Daughter Maxwell and Nephew Bronx

Jessica Simpson Shares Snap of Daughter Maxwell Helping out Her Little Brother

Jessica Simpson Shares Photo of Daughter Maxwell Doing Her Best ‘Cowgirl’ Impression