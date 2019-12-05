Jessica Biel Spotted out With 4-Year-Old Son Ahead of Justin Timberlake’s Apology

Jessica Biel has been spotted in public only a few times since her husband, Justin Timberlake, was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on Nov. 24, and Biel was seen again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 with the couple’s 4-year-old son, Silas. InTouch shared images of the duo was running errands together in Los Angeles shortly before Timberlake issued an apology on Instagram, writing that he felt it was necessary to speak out and that he had displayed a “lapse in judgement.”

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement—but let me be clear—nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Biel has not publicly commented on the situation, though she was photographed wearing her wedding ring while out in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

A rep for Wainwright told PEOPLE, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

A source added that Timerlake and Wainwright’s actions were “completely innocent.”

“It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening,” the insider said. “He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

“The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing,” they added. “It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come one, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

Biel and Timberlake married in 2012 and welcomed Silas in 2015.

Photo Credit: Getty / Phillip Faraone