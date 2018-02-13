Jessica Biel Doesn't Want Son Silas Following in Justin Timberlake’s Musical Footsteps

Will Justin Timberlake's son Silas be following in his dad's musical footsteps? Not if mom Jessica Biel has anything to say about it.

The actress recently told News.com.au that while she hopes her son inherits many qualities from his dad, a musical career is one she won't be upset about him lacking.

"I would like our baby to inherit Justin's charm and his sense of humor," Biel said. "There are many qualities I'd love him to get from Justin. But there's one thing I don't want for him. I really don't want him to be a musician."

"I know what you're thinking," she continued. "Good luck to me, right?"

Although she noted that she made the comment as "sort of a joke," being married to Timberlake means she has seen firsthand how cutthroat the music industry can be.

"I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game," she explained. "He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio. And, this is from someone who makes great music -- he tours and makes it look very easy. But he's been working for years and years and years to get to where he is."

"I already have this image of [Silas] as a struggling musician and that's like, 'Oh my God!'" Biel added. "As a mom, you think 30 years into the future and you're like, 'How do I fix this for him?' I just want him to be like an engineer or a doctor, something like that."

