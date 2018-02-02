Jessica Alba Shares Baby Bump at its Biggest in Throwback Snap

Jessica Alba welcomed her third child in December, and the actress is already reminiscing on her pregnancy.

To celebrate Throwback Thursday, Alba shared a snap of herself very pregnant with son Hayes, who was born on Dec. 31.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo sees Alba snapping a mirror selfie as she poses in a black top in a bathroom.

“[Throwback Thursday] 1 month ago 9.5months pregnant,” the star captioned the shot.

Alba is also mom to daughters Haven, 6, and Honor, 9, with husband Cash Warren. The Honest Company co-founder announced her son’s birth on Jan. 1 with an Instagram photo of her sleeping infant, who was already boasting a head full of dark hair.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” Alba wrote. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

This week, she shared another photo of baby Hayes as the pair snuggled up to binge-watch some television together, with Alba sharing that their show of choice that day was Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

“Tuesdays/all the days [with] my Hayes [chilling] watching [Grace and Frankie]-I’m on season 4 and I don’t want it to end,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “binge watching,” “love this show” and “newborn mom.”

Alba also shared an Instagram Story snap of herself breastfeeding Hayes while at home during the Golden Globe Awards in January.

“Mom life,” she wrote, noting in a separate post that she was donning a black top in support of the Time’s Up movement.

“[Time’s Up] [equality] at home nursing my baby boy wearing a black in solidarity with all who demand equality and respect,” she wrote with the hashtags, “end sexual harassment,” “equal rights, ” equal pay” and “why we wear black.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessicaalba