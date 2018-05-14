Jessica Alba Shares Instagram Snap on First Mother’s Day as Mom of 3: ‘Cherish Every Messy Moment’

Mother’s Day was special for Jessica Alba this year, as it was her first since the birth of her youngest child, Hayes.

The 37-year-old Alba shared two photos with her children, daughters Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 6, and son Hayes, who was born Dec. 31.

“Motherhood: it’s a doozy, isn’t it?” Alba wrote on Saturday, alongside an adorable photo of the family. “Your world gets turned completely upside down. Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted — like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal — become the greatest luxuries.”

Alba went on to write about how motherhood can change every aspect of your life.

“Little people change you. To love and need someone that much and have them love and need you just as much… it’s the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is,” she wrote.

The Fantastic Four actress also said she could not believe that her oldest is almost 10 years old, and she is getting used to Honor not needing her as much as she once did.

“There goes that heartbreak again…but it’s true,” Alba continued. “The time we have with our little ones when they’re actually little is so fleeting. And it’s a reminder for me to be present and cherish every messy moment. Every tantrum, every tired cry, every bit of these days that sometimes feel like they’ll never end. Because the truth is, they will.”

Alba said it was important for mothers to cherish even the little moments, because they will be gone before you know it.

“As a first-time mother, I was still learning about this person I had become. And I felt like everything had to be just perfect. But these days, I’m ok if my baby cries a little bit…because I know he’ll be ok,” Alba wrote. “And so what if the dishes pile up in the sink…and if my living room looks nothing like the Instagram post five seconds after I take the picture. It’s all ok. This Mother’s Day (and really, every day), I want to thank you for trusting us [at Alba’s Honest Company] to be a part of your journey. And I want to let you know that even if it doesn’t always feel like it, you’ve got this. It’s not gonna be perfect. But you’re an amazing mama. And that’s everything. xo.”

On Sunday, Alba posted a picture from brunch, writing, “[Mother’s Day] brunch [with] my 3 babies -heart is full!”

Alba, who is married to Cash Warren, has struggled to balance work life with being a parent, as she explained in a Redbook interview. Aside from raising three children, she is also the co-founder of the lifestyle brand Honest.

She also attempted an acting comeback, signing on to star in the Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.’s Finest with Gabrielle Union. However, NBC ultimately passed on the project.

Alba was recently seen in the Netflix movie El Camino Christmas and starred in 2016’s Mechanic: Resurrection.

