‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Mom-Shamed While Bringing Baby Home From Hospital

Deena Cortese may have only welcomed her newborn son days ago, but she is already being faced with mommy-shamers.

After welcoming baby Christopher John Buckner on Saturday, Jan. 5, the Jersey Shore star and husband Christopher Buckner were excited to bring their little one home, the new mom taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share CJ’s last hospital photos.

“Going home,” Cortese captioned the snap. “( it’s not a jacket .. it’s a onesie and hospital approved it ) we’re not perfect but we got this. thank you for the concerns.”

As cute and as exciting as the photo was, many fans took issue with CJ’s going home outfit, which they claimed proved unsafe for the car seat. Experts at the Consumer Reporter’s Auto Test Center warn that winter coats worn underneath a car seat harness can leave the straps dangerously loose, potentially leading to serious injury or even death in the case of a collision.

“The baby doesn’t fit in his car seat with that fleece snowsuit and the harness is waaaay too loose. Sorry I don’t want people’s babies to die,” one concerned fan wrote in the commented section.

“Some of us here are trying to help her and offer LIFE SAVING ADVICE,” another wrote.

“Welcome to motherhood where everyone has something to say about everything you do with your child,” another fan reacted to the backlash.

Cortese and her husband welcomed CJ, their first child together, on Jan. 5 at 4:41 p.m., the baby boy ticking in on the scales at 6 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. The couple chose the first name Christopher after Buckner and the middle name John to pay tribute to Cortese’s father, who passed away from leukemia in 2016.

“I never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ,” Cortese wrote when announcing her son’s birth on Instagram.

The birth was met with a round of cheers and congratulations from the MTV personality’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates.

“HE IS SO PERFECT! Welcome to the mommy club mawma! So happy for you both and love you x10,000,000! So excited to have another perfect nephew!” Snooki wrote. “I cannot get over how perfect he is! A perfect meatball. … Look how perfect my nephew is!”

Cortese and Buckner had tied the knot in October of 2017. They announced that they were expecting their first child together in July.