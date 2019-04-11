‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Baby No. 3’s Name

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has revealed the name of her unborn third child with husband Jionni LaValle.

The pregnant reality star casually dropped the reveal on her Instagram Story Thursday as she opened presents for her unborn son from fellow Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese, telling the camera, “Look what Deena got me! Deena, when I opened this, I cried. So you guys know the name. It’s going to be Angelo.”

The MTV personality, already mom to Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4, also confirmed the name in her latest photo showing off her growing baby bump.

“BIG MAWMA,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “almost time” and “Angelo.”

Polizzi first announce she was pregnant again in a Thanksgiving reveal, posing with her two kids and the sonogram on Instagram to share the big news. The early weeks of her pregnancy were not so easy, she told Us Weekly.

“I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two,” she told Us Weekly previously. “I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

Since then, the mother-of-two has been feeling better, even taking her family on a trip to Disneyland last week.

With MTV filming and her clothing line, the pregnant reality star is feeling the pressure leading up to her delivery day, but revealed to PEOPLE she won’t be taking any considerable time out of her schedule when the new addition to the family arrives.

“That’s not a thing,” Polizzi told the outlet when asked about maternity leave. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off…that stresses me out, actually.”

The Jersey Shore star is also keeping in touch with co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he serves his 8-month prison sentence for tax fraud.

“It’s like his in a senior home, he’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail,”she told E! News Tuesday. “We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore – Big Daddy Sitch – he’s gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he’s doing…he’s doing good in there.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images