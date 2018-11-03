‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Reveals Miscarriage Scare

The latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured a scary revelation from Deena Cortese — the reality star thought she had miscarried in the middle of her pregnancy.

Cortese opened up about the experience with her co-stars and friends, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. She explained that she had started bleeding in the midst of her pregnancy, and she was afraid the worst had happened.

“Last week, I had a scare,” she said. “I get emotional because it’s scary. I just started bleeding, but I’m fine. Honestly, the scariest moment in my life.”

Cortese said that her doctor had simply prescribed more bed rest after the bleeding episode. While her mind went straight to tragedy, she said that her husband, Christopher Buckner, was able to stay calm and collected.

“I was a nervous wreck, but [Buckner] was so calm, thank God,” she said.

After the scare, Cortese decided to take some time away from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation house and focus on a healthy pregnancy.

“The doctor wanted to put me on bed rest until my follow-up appointment ’cause I’m still spotting,” she said. “I just think it might be , but I’d love to come and visit you guys and maybe me and Chris will come down for a weekend or something.”

Farley, who has two kids of her own, sympathized with Cortese and respected her decision.

“I know she’s petrified of losing the baby,” she said. “I don’t want her this emotional. It’s sad to see.”

The show is filmed in advance, so it is a bit behind Cortese’s real life. Judging by her Instagram feed, the pregnancy is still going well. This week she shared some photos from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding and rehearsal dinner, where she looks healthy, happy and pregnant.

Sorrentino’s wedding was held on Thursday in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Cortese, Farley and Polizzi attended, along with the rest o the cast — including Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” the couple said in a statement published by Us Weekly. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”