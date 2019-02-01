‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Says Having a Baby Is Like ‘Falling in Love Again’ With Sweet Family Photos

Deena Cortese is completely smitten by her firstborn!

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram this week to share new family photos of her, husband Chris Buckner and their newborn son, little Christopher John “CJ” Buckner.

“Having a baby is like falling in love again,” she captioned the photo of herself and her husband looking lovingly at their swaddled baby. “Both with your husband and your child.”

Cortese and Buckner welcomed their first child on Jan. 5, weighing in at 6 lbs., 8.5 oz. and measuring 20.5 in.

“Uhg (sic) mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything,” Cortese wrote on social media to announce the birth. “I never thought i could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

The couple wed in 2017, and announced in July 2018 that they were expecting a baby together.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” Cortese wrote on social media at the time. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

She added, “We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

On Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Cortese spilled the news to her fellow roommates that she wouldn’t be able to travel or live with them while filming, having been put on bed rest by her doctor due to complications in her pregnancy.

“The doctor wanted to put me on bed rest until my follow-up appointment ’cause I’m still spotting,” she told co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in a November episode. “I just think it might best, but I’d love to come and visit you guys and maybe me and Chris will come down for a weekend or something.”

Despite not being able to party with her roommates, Cortese gushed over her son before he was even born, writing on social media at 20 weeks, “I can’t believe we’re already half way there.. although the first trimester was rough and we hit a little bump at the beginning of our second.. this experience is amazing and I wouldn’t change it for the world and in a little more then 4 months it’ll all be well worth it … Feeling him move everyday is an emotion I can’t even describe .. he’s already my best friend.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Deena Cortese