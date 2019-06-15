Jerry Seinfeld Hilariously Photobombs Daughter Sascha’s Prom Photos

Jerry Seinfeld accidentally photobombed one of his daughter’s prom pictures, and not with his face.

The comedian’s daughter, Sascha Seinfeld, was off to prom like many other high school upperclassmen this week. Her father was there as she posed for pictures with her date, and in one he unknowingly showed up in the background. As Sascha and her date smiled, Seinfeld appeared behind them, bent at the waist and rooting around in his garden.

The photo was posted by Sascha’s mother, Jessica Seinfeld, who playfully mocked her husband in the caption.

“I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear,” she wrote.

The picture picked up over 32,000 likes from friends and fans, who appreciated Seinfeld’s evolution into a goofy dad. Many commented with references to his work, including quotes from Seinfeld and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

“That’s his iPhone pic taking stance. Butt back. Camera out,” wrote podcast host Spike Feresten.

“Visual poetry,” noted another fan.

“Jerry’s bringing up the rear!” quipped a third fan.

Many others commented on Sascha, congratulating the Seinfelds on this coming-of-age moment for their daughter. Sascha is the eldest of their children, born in November of 2000. Their son, Julian Kal, was born in 2003, and another boy followed in 2005.

Jessica is a proud mom this prom season, posting several pictures over the course of a few days. Sascha and her date, Jack, might have attended two different proms together, as they appeared in two sets of formal clothes. On Friday, Jessica posted another picture of Sascha in a white dress, apparently after her high school graduation.

“ConGraduations to all class of 2019er’s, but specifically to our firstborn, Sascha Betty Seinfeld,” she wrote. “We are so proud to be your parents.”

“Love you, Peanut!” added Jerry Seinfeld in a comment. “Call back sometime…”

Other famous friends weighed in as well, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who left a nice message for Sascha.

“Wowza!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! What a day. What a moment. Hard to believe Baby Betty…. Sending love to the graduate and congratulations! X.”

So far, there is no word on what Sascha’s post-graduation plans are, or where she will be headed. In spite of her recent Instagram popularity, she has not spent a lot of time in the public eye as the daughter of such a famous comedian.

Seinfeld is currently touring the country with new stand up comedy material. This month, he is traveling through the midwest, with three more shows before he goes across the Atlantic to perform in the U.K. Tickets are available on Seinfield’s website.