Jennifer Lopez Delivers Breakfast in Bed to Twins on Their 13th Birthday

✖

Jennifer Lopez surprised her twins with breakfast in bed, Emme and Maximillian, for their 13th birthday and shared the adorable video to Instagram. In the two-minute clip, Lopez serves her kids breakfast in bed and surprises them with their gifts. However, their gifts involve a lot of reading.

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" she started her lengthy post. "OMG!! I can't believe it's been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since."

In the video, the singer watches her two kids read their cards as she plants a couple of birthday kisses on them in the process. She also sings to them while sitting on the edge of the bed. "I'm feeling so many emotions this morning," she continued. "So very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can't freeze time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

There was one person missing from the video: Alex Rodriguez. The two were unable to be together to celebrate her kids this week, but according to a source, they plan on celebrating a little later. Lopez and her kids are currently in the Dominican Republic for the filming of her newest film, Shotgun Wedding, while her fiancé is in Miami, Florida. "She is spending her twins' big 13th birthday out of town while Alex stays in Miami with his kids," a source told the Entertainment Tonight. "Alex had work to do, and Jen got some quality time with her kids." The insider added, "The couple plans to do something together for the twin's birthday when they are together again soon."

The sweet couple have had to spend some time apart recently as work kicks back into high gear for them both. The two still plan on celebrating their engagement with a wedding after having to postpone it due to the pandemic. Until their special day rolls around, the pair have been keeping their fans up to date with their life via social media.