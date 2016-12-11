Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Twins Dress Like Their Parents

They wanted to come support mama on her first show back in Vegas!! #ALLIHAVE #weinthistogether #mylilcoconuts #styleon1000 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Are we seeing double?

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are definitely rubbing off on their 8-year-old twins Emme and Max, PEOPLE reports. Lopez shared a photo of the twins on Friday, looking just like their mom and dad!

Emme rocked a black fur jacket with black leather leggings and gold-toed black boots, with her hair was pulled back into a ponytail. Max looked just like Marc while wearing a black shirt and grey jeans patterned with black skulls and crossbones.

“They wanted to come support mama on her first show back in Vegas!!” Lopez captioned the shot, adding the hashtags “#weinthistogether,” “#mylilcoconuts,” and “#styleon1000.”

Lopez and Anthony, who split in July 2011 after seven years of marriage, are currently working together on Lopez’s new all-Spanish album.