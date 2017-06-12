Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Pool Day With Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already bringing their families together!
The two stars enjoyed some “downtime” with their kids over the weekend, spending the day together with their families at the pool.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Photographer and visual artist Ana Carballosa joined the couple to capture the day, with the duo sharing multiple shots from their family time on social media.
Rodriguez used his Instagram account to share a photo of himself and Lopez lounging together, posting a sweet shot of the pair sitting with their backs together.
MORE: Jennifer Lopez Calls Drake a ‘Booty Call’ at Her Las Vegas Show
“Happy Sunday!” he wrote, adding the hashtag, “downtime.”
Lopez also shared a shot of herself, Rodriguez and their kids, Emme Anthony, 9, Max Anthony, 9, Ella Rodriguez, 9, and Natasha Rodriguez, 12, posing in a pool.
“Happy Sunday everybody!!” the star captioned the moment with the hashtag, “Sunday funday.”
Photo Credit: Instagram / @arod
Related:
Jenna Dewan Tatum and Jennifer Lopez Boogie Down as ‘World of Dance’ Trends Worldwide
Jennifer Lopez Gushes When She Reveals What It’s Like to Date Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez Gets a Surprise Visit While on the Set of Her NBC Series