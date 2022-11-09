Jennifer Aniston Reveals 'Challenging' Fertility Journey With IVF

Jennifer Aniston had a secret struggle with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) that surprisingly mirrors a storyline from Friends. The actress is on the cover of this month's Allure Magazine, and she does not seem to hold back anything in the accompanying interview. She said that she wanted to have children but struggled to get pregnant – and to keep her efforts a secret.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston reflected. She said that she still believes "nobody" was aware of her attempts, and she still did not disclose when exactly she made this effort. However, she said that she tried just about everything, including IVF.

Introducing our December cover star, #JenniferAniston.

She has spent most of her adult life in the spotlight, with all its glare. At 53, she opens up about her path to leaving regrets and some deeply personal pain behind. https://t.co/2x254s1EWk pic.twitter.com/Z4WMUTrDDt — Allure (@Allure_magazine) November 9, 2022

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," Aniston said. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

At 53 years old, Aniston said that she has now made peace with her path. Aniston never had children but said that she has "no regrets," adding: "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Aniston reflected on the period when people had speculated about her plans for parenthood the most: during her split from Brad Pitt in 2005. At the time, tabloids advanced the narrative that they broke up because Aniston had refused to have children with Pitt, which Aniston denied at the time. This month, she told Allure that the idea "that I was just selfish" and "just cared about my career" still stings.

"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

"I've spent so many years protecting my story about IVF," Aniston went on. "I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide."