Jennifer Aniston Suffers Embarrassing Spray Tan Fail

This time Jennifer Aniston is The One With the Tan. Aniston, 53, shared a video on Instagram showing herself getting her orange foot scrubbed in the sink after tanning. A woman soaps up the foot of the Friends alum, wearing glasses and a black robe, with one leg propped up in the sink. "Note to self," Aniston says to the camera. "Hands and feet, you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise … you end up with a situation." The woman remarks, laughing, "Oh my God, more than anything," as the shot zooms in to display the orange-stained foot of the LolaVie beauty founder.

Prior to spray tanning, the Golden Globe winner forgot to lotion her feet. She then shows off her orange-tinted hands. "This is what love is," Aniston jokes at the end of the clip, part of a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her Apple+ series, The Morning Show. Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) on "Friends" had a memorably lousy spray tan in the sitcom's final season. In The One With Ross' Tan, David Schwimmer's Ross Geller gets a tan after seeing Monica sporting one. It turns out to be darker than he wanted, and instead of cutting his losses, Ross counts to 5 between turning to get even sprays with 'Mississippis' and lands up with a 2×2 tan. He, of course, continues to overcorrect, with each spray tan session worsening progressively.

Spray tans are still less of a hazard than the real thing, which Aniston told People in 2015 had become a serious vice. "I gave myself a sun-tanning intervention a few years ago, where I was basically saying, 'Let's just quit while we're ahead,'" Aniston said. "I was not great as a kid with sunscreen. That's one of my big regrets. Now I use Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer S.P.F. 15." (Aniston was a spokeswoman for the brand.)

Regarding her beauty routine, the actress argued in 2012 that U.V. radiation had health benefits. "Honestly, this is going to sound so silly—going in the sun for 20 minutes a day is really important, vitamin D, because we are now having a vitamin D deficiency because of all the S.P.F."However, in addition to revealing she cut back on the amount of makeup she uses, Aniston said to People, "We're going to feel good about ourselves if we see another woman who is 50 and rocking it," she said. "If society is telling you to sit it out after 40, you diminish yourself. Believe what you feel. If you feel crappy about yourself, it's going to show."