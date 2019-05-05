Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Praises Son Greyson’s Progress in 3rd Birthday Tribute

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is celebrating son Greyson’s third birthday — and all the progress he’s been making developmentally — in the sweetest Instagram tribute.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, shared a number of photos of her youngest on social media Sunday, including Greyson hooked up to a number of lines in the hospital’s NICU immediately after he was born and a video of him today, celebrating his birthday with some good old fashioned goofing off with sister Meilani, 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you were first born, you needed to stay in the hospital a few extra days… I got to stay with you and spend Mother’s Day by your side,” Farley began her birthday message. “The perfect son from day one, so delicate and sweet. I cant even picture life before you because you and your sister complete me. You slept on my chest until you were a year old because it was the only way I could calm your chronic cough… yet, I needed that more than you needed me because hearing your breath every night calmed me. Now I wake up with your arm across my face or your butt on my head. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on May 5, 2019 at 5:54am PDT

The MTV personality then gave fans a joyful update about her son’s progress with early intervention therapy after being diagnosed last year with autism.

“Today you turn 3. This past year flew by so fast,” she recalled. “I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn’t know your name, you didn’t know how to say mommy… as you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x.”

On that emotional note, the mother-of-two concluded, “To my perfect son, happy birthday… I’ll continue to hold you every night until my last breath.”

The reality personality’s new boyfriend, 24-year-old Zack Clayton Carpinello, made sure to send “love” in the comment section, adding a red heart to his comment.

Farley’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars were also quick to chime in, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commenting, “Happy birthday bubby!!! You are so loved!” and Paul “Dj Pauly D” DelVecchio adding, “I Love Birthdaysssssssss!”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino may not be able to send birthday wishes himself, serving an 8-month prison sentence on tax evasion charges, but his wife Lauren made sure to wish the little boy a happy birthday, sending several party-themed emojis and a heart.

Happy birthday Greyson!