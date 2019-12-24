Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Details Difficult Night With Son Greyson, Reveals OCD Tendencies

Jenni “JWoww” Farley of Jersey Shore fame provided an insight into her what her nights as a mother are like with her latest Instagram post. She shared a photo of her and her 3-year-old son, Greyson. The two were laying down in the photo as she went into great detail about what she calls her son’s “OCD tendencies.”

The caption opens up by explaining how he couldn’t make it through the night “all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to.”

“Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap,” she went on. “He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be “Greyson do.”

The caption continued, “It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially. Tonight I chose not to pick him up Greyson’s way, but was ready with open arms when he was ready to give in. Sometimes it takes 5 seconds… sometimes it takes an hour. Every time breaks my heart but I’ll never give in. If I give in, he will just up the level next time. One day he will learn and grow up to be an incredible adult.”

Farley finished by saying she isn’t complaining, rather providing a look so that one day her son may hopefully read her message and know she “never gave up.”

The MTV reality show star is set to spend her first Christmas since her divorce to Roger Mathews was finalized in August with her family. The two are co-parenting their two children. Since the split, she has begun dating Zack Carpinello. The two have been far from drama free, either, as he found himself in some troubled water after a clip of him flirting with another cast mate, Angelina Pivarnick, was aired.

It was news to Farley, who was unaware of the situation. There was a brief break-up from one another before the two figured things out and moved on.

At the time, Farley wrote on Instagram how she was “hurt” and “disrespected” by the events that unfolded on the show. He later issued an apology on social media, as well.