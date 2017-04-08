Jenna Jameson Reveals First Photo of New Daughter and Her Unique Name

Considering she was one of the most famous adult actresses in the ’90s, Jenna Jameson is no stranger to being the focus of controversy and attention. In the last few months, she’s drawn lots of attention to herself for controversial political statements she’s made on social media.

In a recent social media post, the 42-year-old celebrity opted to skip politics to share a photo of her newborn daughter, as well as unveiling her name.

In addition to revealing that her daughter is in good condition, as well as her weight and length, Jameson revealed that her name is “Batel Lu Bitton.”

The celebrity had been keeping her fans updated on all steps of her pregnancy, announcing how many weeks along she was, when the baby was due, and announcing that she was going into labor.

Considering Jameson once only showed her fans a more glamorous side of herself, she’s taken to showing the more intimate side of her life, which means photos of her family and the times she skips wearing makeup.

This is the third child for Jameson, the first withfiancé Lior Britton. Her upcoming marriage will be her first marriage to someone not involved in the adult film industry.

Jameson had originally planned on documenting the entire pregnancy, similar to a show like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Britton, however, wasn’t as comfortable being on camera as his future spouse, with nothing ever seeming to come from those plans.

Congrats to the couple on their new birth!

